Domestic heating oil, or home heating oil (often abbreviated to HHO) is the fuel used to heat properties using a furnace or boiler. It’s often used in properties that don’t have access to the natural gas grid. While heating oil is composed of a petroleum-based product, some suppliers now provide blends that contain a bio blended oil, although it would be wrong to describe heating oil as diesel or kerosene. These are not only completely separate products, but are also classified differently according to ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standards.



