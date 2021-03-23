Help: Ordering Oil - Getting a heating oil quote ×

To get your instant online quote for tankered oil, complete the form as follows:

Litres: enter your required volume.

The minimum volume we can accept is 500 litres. Note that Suppliers are unable to deliver more than the stated volume, however they can of course deliver less if your tank will not hold the full amount. You will be refunded automatically for any under-delivery. Please try to order as accurately as possible to avoid any delivery problems. Postcode: enter your full delivery postcode.

Enter the full postcode for the address to which you would like your oil to be delivered. We need this in order to calculate your quote from oil Suppliers in your area. Email: if the email field is shown, please enter your email address. If you are already logged in, the email field is not shown. Oil type: select which oil type you need.

Kerosene is the most commonly used home heating oil fuel, and is also known as Kero 28 or 28 second burning oil.

Gas Oil (Class A2) / Red Diesel is primarily used in agricultural and other commercial sectors. It is also known as Red Diesel (it's red in colour) or 35 second burning oil. Usage: select whether you are a domestic or commercial customer.

Domestic orders of any volume qualify for reduced-rate VAT. Commercial orders of 2300 litres or less qualify for reduced-rate VAT, but are standard-rated for volumes above 2300 litres. Note that for larger volumes, domestic customers may be required by the supplier to sign a statement on delivery to confirm that the order is domestic. Tanker type: Please select vehicle type.

A standard tanker or 6-wheeled tanker is approximately 8m long and 2.5m wide and is used for deliveries where access is not a problem. You should not choose this option if you know that one or more suppliers cannot deliver to your address using a 6-wheeled tanker.

A 4-wheeled tanker is approximately 7.5m long and 2.5m wide, and has a smaller turning circle than a 6 wheeled tanker. This option does not qualify for Bulk-Buy Savings. BoilerJuice cannot deliver if a smaller vehicle than this is required. Click the Get Quote button to get your instant online quote.

Domestic orders of any volume qualify for reduced-rate VAT. Commercial orders of 2300 litres or less qualify for reduced-rate VAT, but are standard-rated for volumes above 2300 litres. Note that for larger volumes, domestic customers may be required by the Supplier to sign a statement on delivery to confirm that the order is domestic

If you are having trouble ordering your oil, please contact us and our Customer Service team will be pleased to help you.