Track your oil tank levels and get automated top-ups without lifting a finger
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Top up your tank with as little as 100 litres with our Kerosene FuelBox
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Book your annual boiler service with a local engineer to improve your boiler efficiency
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Combine your utility bills into one and get cheaper heating oil forever with BoilerJuice
Start saving today
Build a pot and spread the cost of your annual usage with BoilerJuice Payment Plan
Set up Payment Plan
With the largest network of heating oil suppliers in the UK, we serve as an independent service helping you find the best price for heating oil in just a few clicks.
Our technology is constantly evolving, bringing you automated services like Connected or the latest generation of fuel monitors.
Order your own way; online, over the phone or via the best-in-class BoilerJuice App.Get a Quote
It’s not just happy homes ordering with BoilerJuice, businesses across the UK are supported by us every single day. Our dedicated business team can offer advice, support and of course, competitive pricing whenever you need it.
Get in touch with the team today.Request a callback
Over 500,000 homes and businesses have chosen BoilerJuice since 2004.
Not only trusted, but recommended by over 100,000 customers across the country for over 20 years.
UK's largest independent heating oil provider, ensuring millions of litres of heating oil are delivered each week.
Choose our monthly Payment Plan to take away the burden of large sums and help you budget your heating oil costs.
All of our customer service and support teams are based right here in the UK, providing the help when you need it.
From providing a platform for customers to find a fair price, to our latest App, customers have always been our focus.
We've been searching prices from local and national suppliers across the nation so you don't have to since 2004. When you get a quote with BoilerJuice, we search all the prices in your area with our participating suppliers. The cheapest price for each delivery option is then shown for you to choose.
Because we have over 200 participating suppliers working with us, they compete to be the cheapest on our website, this often means you'll get a better price compared to buying direct.
Our legendary price charts help customers track the daily price of heating oil over the past 5 years, so you can decide when's the best time to buy your heating oil.
We've got multiple options for you to pay monthly for your heating oil:
You can! With Connected, you simply sit back and relax and we'll ensure your heating oil tank never runs empty. You can monitor your usage daily and we'll order when you need it.
The latest BoilerJuice app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Our current build enables:
Easily order heating oil, track deliveries, and save money – all from your phone.