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TrustpilotTrusted by over 500,000 customers for 20+ years
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UK’s most popular heating oil provider

Easy and hassle-free energy for off-grid homes & businesses since 2004

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Easy monthly payments for peace of mind

Spread your future heating oil costs and order with confidence

Let’s find out how much oil you use
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An order must be placed within 12 months of opening your payment plan account

There’s so much more to BoilerJuice

The nation’s favourite place to buy heating oil

The nation’s favourite place to buy heating oil

With the largest network of heating oil suppliers in the UK, we serve as an independent service helping you find the best price for heating oil in just a few clicks.

Our technology is constantly evolving, bringing you automated services like Connected or the latest generation of fuel monitors.

Order your own way; online, over the phone or via the best-in-class BoilerJuice App.

Get a Quote

The nation’s favourite place to buy heating oil

Fuelling businesses

Fuelling businesses

Fuelling businesses

It’s not just happy homes ordering with BoilerJuice, businesses across the UK are supported by us every single day. Our dedicated business team can offer advice, support and of course, competitive pricing whenever you need it.

Get in touch with the team today.

Request a callback

Helping thousands
of UK customers

Over 500,000 homes and businesses have chosen BoilerJuice since 2004.

100,000+

4 & 5 star reviews

Not only trusted, but recommended by over 100,000 customers across the country for over 20 years.

3 Billion+

Litres of oil delivered

UK's largest independent heating oil provider, ensuring millions of litres of heating oil are delivered each week.

Flexible

Payment options

Choose our monthly Payment Plan to take away the burden of large sums and help you budget your heating oil costs.

Dedicated

UK customer support team

All of our customer service and support teams are based right here in the UK, providing the help when you need it.

Innovative

Customer champion

From providing a platform for customers to find a fair price, to our latest App, customers have always been our focus.

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Frequently asked questions

We've been searching prices from local and national suppliers across the nation so you don't have to since 2004. When you get a quote with BoilerJuice, we search all the prices in your area with our participating suppliers. The cheapest price for each delivery option is then shown for you to choose.

Because we have over 200 participating suppliers working with us, they compete to be the cheapest on our website, this often means you'll get a better price compared to buying direct.

Our legendary price charts help customers track the daily price of heating oil over the past 5 years, so you can decide when's the best time to buy your heating oil.

We've got multiple options for you to pay monthly for your heating oil:

  • Monthly Payment Plan: You pay into a monthly plan that builds a pot ready for your next heating oil order.
  • Connected: Essentially our Payment Plan plus our latest-generation Smart Monitor. You pay monthly and we'll handle the ordering when you're running low, the perfect hands-off approach.
  • PayPal: If you're eligible you can use PayPal Pay in 3 at the checkout to spread the cost of your order over 3 monthly payments.

You can! With Connected, you simply sit back and relax and we'll ensure your heating oil tank never runs empty. You can monitor your usage daily and we'll order when you need it.

The latest BoilerJuice app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Our current build enables:

  • Quoting and ordering in-app
  • Viewing tank information
  • Multiple tank management
  • Quick quotes
  • Payment Plan management
Upgrade to Connected to unlock monitoring and usage stats.

Make it easier with BoilerJuice

Download our App today and manage your heating oil

Easily order heating oil, track deliveries, and save money – all from your phone.

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