Your Guide to Heating Oil Additives







Heating oil additives can improve the efficiency and longevity of your tank, as well as give you extra assurance that you won’t encounter issues with your heating during long winters when you need warmth the most.





They work by changing the character of your heating oil and improving its overall quality, mostly by chemically removing contaminants caused by the refining process and storage.





Why purchase heating oil additives?





You may wonder why heating oil additives are necessary in the first place.

The properties of heating oils have changed in recent years due to environmental lobbies recommending that the refining process be modified to make the end product less polluting.





This, when combined with a rising demand for low sulfur diesel, has resulted in domestic heating oils that are less stable than their predecessors.





The modern refining process results in oil with a certain amount of impurities, all of which can hinder the efficiency of a domestic oil tank. This is where heating oil additives come in, as they remove impurities and improve the combustion of the oil.





Regardless of the fact that additives are optional, and your tank will function without them, many householders choose to invest in them because of their many benefits.





What are the different additives available?





Most heating oil additives are not one-trick ponies and will perform a handful of different functions. However, if you have a specific issue in mind, it can be helpful to choose an additive with a particular function.

Heating oil stabilizers protect the oil from environmental contaminants and help make it more stable, and therefore more combustible and efficient, which is good news for your energy bills.

Water controllers discourage condensation within your tank and control excess water by emulsifying water droplets. They will prevent water from causing rust and bacteria, therefore interfering with the normal function of your oil tank.

Line and oil gun cleaners/surfactants prevent build-up from accumulating in fuel delivery lines, and keep oil running smoothly with chemicals that clean and maintain your fuel lines from the inside.

Biocides combat microbial growth, which will prevent unwanted build-up in your tank.





General benefits of heating oil additives





They are guaranteed to prolong the life of your oil tank, therefore saving you money in the long-term

Additives will prevent wear and tear to your oil tank, which will save you the trouble of attending to leaks and damage.

They break down dirt, soot, and other particles so your filtration can work how it’s supposed to

If the filter on your oil tank can’t effectively spray your heating oil, your energy bills will increase as a result. Additives can prevent you from compensating for an inefficient oil tank with your wallet.

They prevent fuel from gelling and freezing

This is especially important in areas that experience harsh winters. Additives improve the consistency of oil, making it less likely to freeze.

They prevent oxidation

Oxygen, when combined with other substances in fuel, causes destabilization and makes the oil less combustible. Oil that doesn’t combust efficiently makes for less efficient heating.

Additives can solve this problem.

Additives clean your tank from the inside

Get ahead of the inevitable build-up that collects inside oil tanks over the years. Keeping your tank in good order from the inside will prevent the need to hire professionals to fix the problem later.





Making the decision





Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether purchasing heating oil additives is worth it.





As outlined, both the preventive benefits and efficiency benefits of additives are myriad, but it’s worth noting that commercial additives aren’t a miracle cure. Unfortunately, there is no magic wand that will fix an oil tank that isn’t fit for purpose.





However, adding heating oil additives to your fuel will absolutely prolong the life of your tank, fix flaws in your oil, and save you money.





If you are on the fence, ask yourself these questions:





Do I live somewhere that gets extremely cold?

Veterans of bitter North East winters will know that it’s smart to think ahead when it comes to your heating. You’ll have peace of mind when that snowstorm rolls in if your additives help prevent your oil from freezing.

Have my heating bills increased unexpectedly? Do we use more fuel than usual, despite not changing our habits?

Your energy bills are usually your first indicator that you may need additives to make your oil tank more efficient.





