Why You Should Buy a Home That Uses Heating Oil







Heating your home is one of the most expensive things you’ll do each year. Figures vary but most Americans are looking at an average of $183 per month for electricity and gas supplies. That’s before all the other utilities and bills you need to think about.





If you’re considering moving, you’ll have a list of features you’d like your new home to have. This is one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make, so you need to get it right. If you haven’t included the heating source on that list, you’re missing something that is going to make a major difference to your outgoings each month.





Gas, electric… or something else?





You’d be forgiven for looking at average costs for electric or gas heating when searching the market before moving home.





Gas and electric heating sources do take the biggest market share at present. But things are changing as people realize there are other options. One of the biggest, increasing its market share even as you read this, is oil. If you’re looking for a property with reliable heating whenever you need it, one that uses an oil-fired system is worth checking out.





There are lots of reasons why an oil heating system is the better choice. We’ve chosen one to go at the top of the list though, with other reasons to consider below.





An oil-based system has a longer lifespan

The lifespan of any heating system depends on regular maintenance. However, assuming this is equal among all systems, oil-based heating should serve you the longest. It is not unusual for such a system to see you through two or three decades, even longer in some cases.





Plenty of oil available when you need it

As the current market share for heating oil is far smaller than that for other heating methods, there is no danger of supplies running out. Obtaining enough oil to see you through the coldest months in your location is easier than you might think.





You can take advantage of competitive prices

You can purchase your oil directly from the supplier. This means you can compare prices between different suppliers in your area or the area you are moving to. You can even check this ahead of making an offer on a property if you haven’t yet moved.





Oil is a clean source of energy

Did you think you’d pay for cheaper prices and a warm home with an energy source offering greater levels of pollution? Not so – not with today’s oil furnaces. As with so many other heating systems, modern technology has led to countless improvements. Emissions are now far lower than they once were.





More powerful heating

This is something many people aren’t aware of. Oil burns way hotter than all other energy sources. Since you can get more heat out of each gallon, you’ll find it more efficient. Over time, you’ll see how this affects your home, keeping it warm and toasty and keeping your heating bills far lower too.





It's ideal for many properties

You’ll need enough space to have an oil tank on site, so your heating oil can be delivered and stored for when you need it. However, the biggest advantage of using oil comes when you move to a property that is out of range of the nearest suppliers of other energy suppliers. Either that or it can only accept heating services from one provider – thereby leaving you open to higher prices you can do nothing about.





If you get your heating oil delivered whenever you need it and keep a decent supply on the grounds of your property, you don’t need to worry where you live. So, that grand escape to the countryside could be on the books after all. Add that to the many other advantages we have seen here, and you’ll begin to realize the promise of using this heating method. Make sure you keep this in mind when you look at the properties coming on the market.





When it comes to heating your home each fall and through the winter months, shopping around for heating oil is a smart decision. At BoilerJuice, we make it easy for you to get the best heating oil prices in your area whenever you need them. Our comparison service does the job, so all you need to do is contact your chosen supplier following our hard work on your behalf.





