What to Know When Buying a Home with Propane Heat

How much do you know about propane? Most people have heard of it, and around 47 million homes in the US use it to fire up their outdoor grill for a barbecue. However, far fewer people realize that propane is a valid choice for home heating as well.

Recent figures from the government reveal that 49% of American homes are heated using natural gas. In stark contrast, propane and LPG (liquid petroleum gas) account for a mere 5%.

So, let’s say for a minute that you’re thinking of moving home and you’ve found a property that has a propane heat source. You’d be forgiven for feeling a little nervous and wondering whether that is a promising thing or something to worry about. There are things you ought to know – and you may be surprised to learn there are some real advantages to heating your home with propane.

Greenhouse gas emissions are lower

We’ve all heard of the greenhouse effect and the emissions that can harm the environment. If you use propane, you’ll reduce the effect you have in this area. Propane emissions are lower than many other fuels. In fact, you could see a drop of over 60% depending on the fuel source you’re currently using.

It’s ideal to use with a zone heating system

Zoned heating has become more popular in recent years, although some people are still just learning about it for the first time. The idea is that you can divide your home into different zones. This means you can heat one or more zones when needed, rather than having all areas of your home heated all the time. It can still work with central heating systems too though.

It's often cheaper

It depends on where you purchase your propane, of course, but you have the potential to save a lot of money. Costs also vary during the year, with the price usually increasing during the colder months. However, this also has an advantage.

For example, since you’ll have a propane storage tank to keep it in, you can stock up during the summer and take advantage of lower prices. You can’t do this if you use natural gas and you receive your supplies on-demand from the gas company.

Of course, you do need to recognize that a propane tank will be visible on your property. It’s typically placed in the best out-of-the-way spot, so it doesn’t affect the view too much.

You’ll need to pre-arrange your propane deliveries

Some people prefer not to be at the mercy of the gas network and their prices. However, if your home uses gas, you know it is there for you whenever you need it.

With propane, you need to arrange your deliveries to make sure you always have enough. This isn’t too complicated though, as once you’ve found the most competitively priced supplier, you can arrange regular deliveries at intervals that suit you best.

Find out whether the homeowner has bought or rented the tank

Renting avoids the initial outlay on the tank. It also means you’ll have a regular payment to meet, although it should cover the cost of any repairs or maintenance as well, since the company owns it, not you.

If the tank belongs to the homeowner, they will have the responsibility of regular maintenance. This also means they must foot the bill for any costs involved with repairs. Neither one is necessarily better than the other but, if you’re looking to buy a home heated with propane, you should know the situation ahead of purchase.

See whether you can make the home more energy efficient

You may have found a home that already has all the latest energy-efficient tweaks completed. However, if that isn’t the case, look to see if there is anything you can do to prevent heat escaping. As with all other forms of heating, you can end up spending more on propane if you are losing heat.

Add a programmable thermostat

This isn’t too difficult to do, yet it is second on our list of recommendations for reducing your propane costs after making a property more energy efficient.

With this type of thermostat, you can pre-program the times you want your heating to come on. For example, you can set it for 30 minutes before you get up in the morning, rather than having it on all night when you don’t need it.

