What Size Oil Tank Do I Need?

There are many ways you can choose to heat your home. Most people think of electricity and gas supplied via a grid system. However, if you live way out in the countryside (or you’re thinking of moving there), that may not be a possibility. The northeastern part of America uses the greatest amount of heating oil.

People may choose oil for one of its other advantages but, regardless of reason, the system requires a tank to store the oil before it is used. You can buy a tank in several sizes, so it is important you have the right one for your needs and your property.

Oil use isn’t consistent throughout the year

You’ll obviously use far more oil during the coldest months than the warmest ones. Most homes only use oil supplies to create heat, rather than heating water. So, you’ll need more deliveries during the winter than in the summer. You can also stock up ahead of winter by making sure your tank is full before the season begins. Oil refiners do the same thing.

Is your current tank the ideal size?

If you use a lot of oil during the winter, a smaller tank is going to need refilling far more often. That makes sense. You may not think that’s an issue, and it may not be if the weather is good and fresh supplies can get through to you.

Now, let’s imagine for a moment that a huge winter storm rolls in, cutting you off from the surrounding area. Suddenly, your small oil tank doesn’t look like such a great option. It’s going to run dry far sooner and a larger tank could have got you through to the other side of the storm.

Isn’t it going to cost more to fill a large oil tank?

Yes and no—and that’s not a trick answer. You’re obviously going to pay more to fill a tank that is twice the size of a small one. However, you should be given a far better price per gallon from your dealer for filling a big tank. While you’re paying more to start with, that oil is going to work out cheaper eventually.

You’ll also have the peace of mind of knowing your oil supplies are going to last far longer than they otherwise would. If that freak storm hits and you are cut off from the world around you, at least you don’t need to worry about losing your heating when you need it most.

What size tank do you have?

Most tanks have a label displaying the size. If your tank is old enough to be without a label, it’s probably a good time to replace it anyway. As with everything else, oil tanks can develop issues during their lifetime.

However, you’d still need to know how much oil it holds. To do this, you need to measure its capacity by checking the height, width, and depth of the tank. Once you have those figures, you can work out the capacity in gallons.

The standard size of an oil tank is 275 gallons. However, it is possible to find smaller ones of around 250 gallons, while the other end of the scale sees the size go up to around 1,000 gallons.

Points to consider about oil tank size

The standard 275-gallon tank is fine for a property with one or two bedrooms. This guide considers how many people are living in the property. If you have three or four bedrooms with more occupants at home, you may need a tank ranging up to 500 gallons in size.

That makes sense, and it also suggests how your needs can change. Let’s say you’ve moved into a two-bed property with a 275-gallon tank. That’s fine, but you plan to build an extension adding a further two bedrooms to the property for your expanding family.

The original tank is adequate to start with but, once that extension is complete, you’ll need to upgrade your tank to match it. If you don’t, you’ll end up refilling your smaller tank more often and for more money. You won’t be able to take advantage of the lower prices you often see when buying heating oil in bulk.

You should also think about how responsible you are when using your heating. Do you turn it on and have it running 24/7 throughout your home during the winter? Do you have zoned heating in your home, so you only heat the necessary areas? You’re likely to use less oil in the second example than the first. All things to think about.

Whichever size tank you have now or wish to upgrade to, you can find competitive prices for your oil supplies via the BoilerJuice comparison website. Try it free and find out where your savings lie.