BoilerJuice

Preventing Home Heating Oil From Freezing

Regular maintenance for your home heating system is essential, and this includes looking after your heating oil. Simple things like insulating your oil tank, can ensure you get plenty of heat from a system running at maximum efficiency.

If heating oil freezes, it behaves differently to water. Instead of forming ice crystals that eventually turn into solid ice, oil becomes progressively thicker and goes gooey, ending up as a kind of sludge. This process can be called freezing, gelling or waxing. If you notice a significant reduction in the performance of your heating system, this could be the reason.

How frozen oil can affect your heating system

The first area to be affected is the storage tank, where the heavier sludge sinks down to the bottom. This means there is less room for the usable oil in the tank, and this space will continue shrinking as more and more sludge settles. 

While the oil is still relatively viscous and able to flow, the waxy paraffin crystals start to build up on the inside walls of the oil lines. This makes the passage narrower, so less fuel reaches the burner, resulting in a less efficient system.

Further on in its journey, the oil will also accumulate waxy deposits in the filter and nozzle, where it will clog up the tiny openings and prevent the fine oil spray from reaching the igniter. Eventually, the heating oil can become so thick and viscous that it is no longer able to move and your system will fail altogether.

How to keep your heating oil from freezing

There are some basic preventative measures you can take such as insulating your oil tank and fuel lines to keep them from freezing. You can reduce the impact of adverse weather by building a protective shelter around your tank or keep them in the basement away from exposure from the temperature fluctuations and weather.


This keeps out rain, wind and snow, and prevents ice forming on the outside of your tank. Insulating the interior walls of the shelter will also help keep temperatures up.

Exterior fuel lines can also be protected from the cold, either by coating them with waterproof insulation or by burying them underground. Consult a heating system expert before spraying or wrapping your fuel lines to make sure you use the right materials. Alternatively, ask your local hardware store about pipe sleeve insulation.

Another thing you can do is to move your fuel filter indoors where it's warmer. You'll need professional help to do this, but the filter is one of the key areas where the buildup of waxy deposits leads to clogging and blockage.

Preventative maintenance

As with any machinery or system, prevention is always better than cure. It helps to have your heating oil tank regularly and professionally cleaned, and to schedule this in the spring or summer, rather than waiting for the first cold snap to set in. You should also install a new fuel filter every year to ensure peak performance.

You might feel like you don't want to spend extra money on insulation or additives for your heating oil, but it's way cheaper than breakdowns or major repairs. Click here to find your nearest, best price heating oil dealer.

 

+1 844-827-0800

About Boilerjuice

About Us

Contact Us

Meet Us

Customer Services

FAQs

Find Out More

Privacy Policy

Terms and Conditions

Maine
Androscoggin
Aroostook
Cumberland
Franklin
Hancock
Kennebec
Knox
Lincoln
Oxford
Penobscot
Piscataquis
Sagadahoc
Somerset
Waldo
Washington
York
Massachusetts
Barnstable
Berkshire
Bristol
Dukes
Essex
Franklin
Hampden
Hampshire
Middlesex
Nantucket
Norfolk
Plymouth
Suffolk
Worcester
New Hampshire
Belknap
Carroll
Cheshire
Coos
Grafton
Hillsborough
Merrimack
Rockingham
Strafford
Sullivan
New Jersey
Atlantic
Bergen
Burlington
Camden
Cape May
Cumberland
Essex
Gloucester
Hudson
Hunterdon
Mercer
Middlesex
Monmouth
Morris
Ocean
Passaic
Salem
Somerset
Sussex
Union
Warren
New York
Albany
Allegany
Bronx
Broome
Cattaraugus
Cayuga
Chautauqua
Chemung
Chenango
Clinton
Columbia
Cortland
Delaware
Dutchess
Erie
Essex
Franklin
Fulton
Genesee
Greene
Hamilton
Herkimer
Jefferson
Kings
Lewis
Livingston
Madison
Monroe
Montgomery
Nassau
New York
Niagara
Oneida
Onondaga
Ontario
Orange
Orleans
Oswego
Otsego
Putnam
Queens
Rensselaer
Richmond
Rockland
Saratoga
Schenectady
Schoharie
Schuyler
Seneca
Steuben
St.Lawrence
Suffolk
Sullivan
Tioga
Tompkins
Ulster
Warren
Washington
Wayne
Westchester
Wyoming
Yates
Pennsylvania
Adams
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Bedford
Berks
Blair
Bradford
Bucks
Butler
Cambria
Cameron
Carbon
Centre
Chester
Clarion
Clearfield
Clinton
Columbia
Crawford
Cumberland
Dauphin
Delaware
Elk
Erie
Fayette
Forest
Franklin
Fulton
Greene
Huntingdon
Indiana
Jefferson
Juniata
Lackawanna
Lancaster
Lawrence
Lebanon
Lehigh
Luzerne
Lycoming
Mc Kean
Mercer
Mifflin
Monroe
Montgomery
Montour
Northampton
Northumberland
Perry
Philadelphia
Pike
Potter
Schuylkill
Snyder
Somerset
Sullivan
Susquehanna
Tioga
Union
Venango
Warren
Washington
Wayne
Westmoreland
Wyoming
York
Rhode Island
Bristol
Kent
Newport
Providence
Washington
Vermont
Addison
Bennington
Caledonia
Chittenden
Essex
Franklin
Grand Isle
Lamoille
Orange
Orleans
Rutland
Washington
Windham
Windsor