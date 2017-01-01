An integral part of the BoilerJuice family, our friendly team work hard to foster a strong relationship with both customers and Suppliers.
Only a phone call, email, or live chat away, our team is readily available to assist in any way we can.
Ian Markowitz
Head of USA
Having helped small, independent entrepreneurs use the internet to bring their products to consumers, Ian joined BoilerJuice to lead our US expansion to similarly leverage technology to help independent oil dealers grow their business and connect them with consumers.
Taylor Apostol
US Operations
Having strong sales and customer service experience across multiple industries, Taylor joined the BoilerJuice team to gain valuable partnerships across the heating oil industry in the US, particularly with small, family owned oil companies to directly assist in continuing their growth within the marketplace.
Jake Bernaiche
US Operations
Having valuable experience in Supply Chain Management and as someone who has recently completed his Master’s degree in Data Analytics, Jake has joined the BoilerJuice team to assist in managing the team’s workflow throughout the US as well as performing pricing analysis to ensure competitiveness in the heating oil marketplace.
Lee Cowles
CEO
Experienced technology CEO having held a variety of leadership roles at Betfair including MD of the UK business he was CEO of Nutmeg before joining BoilerJuice in 2017. Prior to his tech career, Lee worked in manufacturing and was a Marine Engineer Officer in the Royal Navy.
Rob Maynard
cfo
Before joining BoilerJuice Rob was CFO of several well-known footwear brands including Lacoste, Kickers and Ted Baker. He also worked with a specialist brand called Inov-8. Since joining BoilerJuice 2½ years ago as CFO, Rob’s role has grown from managing the finance department to heading up the Supply and Operational teams. Rob continues to work with these teams to successfully grow the business.
Tim Buckman
cmo
Experienced in both B2B and B2C businesses, Tim has held several senior management roles in both the travel industry and digital marketing. Tim became a successful Managing Director under the age of 35 which gained him recognition within the Travel Hall of Fame. Seeking a new challenge, Tim is now CMO at BoilerJuice and is responsible for driving business growth and developing our consumer proposition.
Clive Baker
cto
Rose Brewin
Strategy Manager
Before joining BoilerJuice Rose was a strategy consultant at Boston Consulting Group, where she launched an online marketplace for steel products on behalf of a major steel producer. At BoilerJuice, Rose has taken on various longer term strategic projects for the business, including leading the launch of BoilerJuice in USA.
Beth Davies
Senior Financial Accountant
A Qualified Accountant who has experience across different Financial and Management accounting roles. Previously worked as a finance manager at a nightclub company and now expanding her knowledge in a different sector. Beth is really enjoying working with such a lovely team at BoilerJuice.
If you have any questions, our team is happy to help!