As the – perhaps new – owner of a heating oil tank, you may be sweating it over how to fully understand how your heating supply works. Never fear, as the process isn’t nearly as complicated as it seems. In fact, one method of reading your heating oil gauge is incredibly fast and just requires downloading an app onto your phone. Otherwise, this straightforward check will keep you informed of how much oil you’re using, and when you need to top-up and place an order.

 

Where do I find it?

 

For ease of reach, you’ll almost always find the gauge on top of your heating oil tank. It’ll be a clear vial or cylinder (resembling the top of a syringe somewhat) with markings down the side. It’ll contain the float (which will look like a little colored cap), which indicates how full your tank is. The markings will read: F, ¾, ½, ¼, similar to the fuel tank markings on the inside of a car. It’s worth knowing that, if you can’t see the float at all, this likely means that your tank is completely empty.

 

Can I check that it’s working?

 

Yes, and if it’s a new tank, or one you’re just getting acquainted with, this is always advised. To do this, you simply (and carefully) remove the clear cylinder from the outside of the float or marker. Then, with gentle pressure, push the float down. If your gauge is working it should rise back up to the same position.

Why should I do this regularly?

 

While at first it may seem like a hassle to run outside or downstairs to check your gauge, this habit will be incredibly beneficial. Checking at regular intervals will give you a sense of how your property is consuming heating oil. This may encourage you to adjust your thermostat, or indeed place your heating oil orders more frequently.

 

Remember, too, that the gauge cannot give you an accurate reading of precisely how much oil is left inside your tank. The float device is there to give you a sense of the quantity remaining inside, just like inside your car. It’s for this reason that you should never let it reach dangerously low levels, and keep it comfortably topped up, just so everything in your home is running smoothly.

 

There’s no need to put off finding a reliable heating oil supplier at a fair price, as this can now easily be done online. By entering your ZIP code online at BoilerJuice, you’ll instantly find the best-priced heating oil in your area, making the ordering process simple and quick. 

 

In fact, you can double-check if you already have the best deal by comparing your current heating oil bills. If you have any questions, or can’t find what you’re after, just contact our customer service team who are on hand to help with any heating oil queries you may have.

 

