How to Conserve Heating Oil in an Old Home

Cold draughts, chimneys that whistle in the winter and window panes that rattle – old homes can certainly come bursting with character. One of their unfortunate shortcomings is that these antiquated features can cause your home to eat through gallons of heating oil, at an undesirable pace.

Learning how to insulate your home adequately will help you to keep more of your earnings in your wallet – rather than letting them fly out of the (perhaps very charming) window.

Get your AC tuned-up

Depending on how many face-lifts your home has had over the decades, at some point in the recent past an air-conditioning system may have been installed. If this is the case, make sure that you've had it tuned up on a yearly basis.

You may be losing out on the full benefit of your heating if you don’t have your thermostat calibrated, the condenser oil cleaned, or indeed if you suffer the misfortune of a leak. Having an expert over to tighten up the whole system ensures that you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

As well as conserving heating oil, this also helps prevent any unfortunate winter-season breakdowns. If your house is old enough to have a boiler and radiators, then yearly boiler service is also advised.

Whether you have an AC system or radiators, in both cases your thermostat is crucial for managing the temperature of your home, and ultimately, your finances. Using it to turn the heating down while you’re out of the house (at work, for example) or at night while you’re sleeping, will minimize how much heating oil you rely on.

Check your insulation

The frustrating fact of the matter is that older homes need to be retrofitted with insulation – if yours hasn’t been already. The first area to pay particular attention to is the attic, through which it’s estimated a quarter of your home’s heat escapes if it’s not insulated. Checking any loft insulation you currently have for mold or mildew is also useful, as any current material may need to be completely replaced.

Your walls are another source of heat loss. However, insulating these could be a challenge. Before you start filling cavity walls, it’s wise to know that older homes can be susceptible to humidity problems, so contact an expert first. You may have to opt for an external wrap around your home, or explore alternative methods.

Seal windows and doors

While we like to think that opening our windows and doors is the only process that allows the elements to enter our home, general wear and tear can gradually let the cold air inside – and indeed let warm air escape. Your heating oil system will have to work extra hard to keep your older home warm if you have single or old double glazing, or doors that aren’t fully sealed.

If you suspect that your windows are leaking, one easy way to tell is if condensation is trapped between the two layers of glass. If there is, this means that the frame is not adequately sealed.

Original feature windows are often single-paned, and it can often cause homeowners some internalized grief to have them swapped out. Arguably, you can purchase plastic films to provide an extra layer of protection from draughts. However, it’s worth considering that there are plenty of firms that can create modern double-glazed replicas of older window frame styles.

The same logic applies to doors. If you're reluctant to replace an original feature door, then weather stripping may be your best solution inside. For external doors, keyhole covers and flaps to seal the bottom may be the best option. However, it’s worth noting that manufacturers of composite fiberglass front doors are skilled at creating an uncanny likeness of older, heavy wooden doors.

Make a habit of checking your oil gauge

While you make these changes to your home, it’s advised that you keep a note of how much oil you’re using. You can then get a tangible sense of how much difference each renovation is making.

If, in spite of this, your heating oil bill is still abnormally high, you may want to check your heating oil gauge is working by removing the external casing and pushing it down. If it doesn’t float back up to the top, it may need replacing. Furthermore, it may be the entire heating oil system that needs replacing altogether.

Once you exceed the 20-year mark, you start facing the possibility of breakdowns and other malfunctions. Modern heating oil systems are far more efficient at conserving the amount of oil used, and so this approach may pay for itself within a few years.

Conserving heating oil in an older home may require a multi-faceted approach. After all, if it hasn’t had a makeover in quite some time, you may be looking at a variety of features that need replacing. In the meantime though, making savings as you go will help you to gradually whittle down those costs.