Help! The Reset Button on my Oil Burner Keeps Tripping

Have you had issues with your oil burner involving the reset button recently? Does it keep tripping? This is a common issue and can suggest one of several problems. It pays to know where your reset button is, what it does, and what to do when it trips. That’s what we’re going to do here.

And if your burner has been ticking along without issue, keep reading anyway. You never know when you might face this situation. If you do, you’ll know how to approach it.

First things first; what is a reset button anyway?

Good question. It’s easy to find because it is red and usually has the word RESET written on it. The manual that came with your appliance should tell you where it is. However, it should be in the blower compartment. Look for the blower motor and you should see the button on the side of that.

If your burner develops a fault or issue of any kind, the system trips and cuts the power. This prevents your oil burner from running when there is something wrong with it.

It's a smart idea to check where the reset button is before you need to know. That way, if something happens in future, you won’t waste time looking for it in the wrong place.

Using the reset button if your burner shuts down

A shutdown can occur for several reasons, but sometimes it happens for no reason at all. To find out whether there is an issue, you need to cut the power to the furnace via your circuit breaker.

The reset button is designed to pop up if a reset is needed, so you can check this easily enough. Press the button and see what happens. If your oil burner turns on and runs as normal, you know it was an error, just one of those things.

What should you do if it trips again?

This suggests something is wrong. You may need to call a technician to troubleshoot the issue and resolve it. Don’t be tempted to continue using the reset button. It’s there to alert you to an issue, so pay attention to it if it pops up again. If you did carry on resetting the appliance, you may end up making things worse if there is a fault.

However, before you do this, there are a few things you can check to see if you can resolve the issue. For example, one of the most common reasons an oil burner will trip like this is that it has run dry. Fortunately, this is easy to resolve by requesting a delivery from BoilerJuice. In some instances, the system will kick back on once more oil has been delivered, but if not you may need a Prime and Restart. Get in touch with our team so we can get someone out to you quickly or give us a heads up when you place your order so we can have the driver make sure the system is running while they're there.

If your heating oil tank has some oil in it, the supplier can simply top it up for you. However, if it has run dry, the process of refilling it is more complex. It could take longer and is likely to cost you more as well, so make sure you avoid this if you can.

The reset button may also trip if the fuel line valves are closed. This shouldn’t happen but accidents can occur, so check this as it is an easy fix to open them again. Then the fuel will flow again and the reset should solve the problem. As with locating the reset button, finding out where the valves are ahead of needing to know is a smart move. Think of this as the second stop on your troubleshooting checklist before calling in an expert.

Don’t be tempted to resolve any other issue yourself

An oil burner can carry on tripping for several reasons. Some of these are straightforward to fix for someone who knows the ins and outs of a burner. For example, the air filters can become clogged, and cleaning those out could be enough to solve the issue.

There are plenty more common issues that can cause this situation to occur. However, none of them are jobs that even a technical person could undertake, unless they are qualified to maintain and fix oil burners. So, make sure you call in a technician if none of the above steps work for you.

