An oil furnace is a popular choice and can see you through the coldest winter, keeping you and your home toasty and safe. Having your furnace serviced ahead of the colder months is a smart move, as it could prevent many issues.





The last thing you want is for your furnace to fail on you when you need it most. Regular maintenance is essential to spot issues before they crop up.





However, even the best preparation for winter could occasionally see your furnace letting you down. Fortunately, there is a chance you can sort out the issue yourself.





That’s what we’re going to cover here.





Your furnace switches off





One of the most common reasons for this is low fuel. If your furnace runs out of fuel, it will turn off. So check this first; it could save you a lot of time.





Another possibility is the thermostat settings don’t match the ones you thought were in place. We’d recommend keeping the manual for your furnace close to hand, so it’s always there for you to look through when you need it. A nearby drawer is ideal.





The other common reason for an unusual switch-off is a clogged air filter. Since it filters out stuff that could harm your furnace, it can become full. Locate the filter, remove and replace it. This should be part of your regular furnace checks. It doesn’t take long, and you can prevent an unscheduled switch-off by keeping it clean.





Your furnace won’t turn on





This is the opposite of the above issue. Sometimes, a simple reset does the job. Accidentally leaning on or knocking a switch is enough to switch off the furnace without noticing. Never try resetting more than twice because there is a risk of setting the oil on fire.





However, if that doesn’t work, the thermostat may have developed a fault or there could be a problem with the gas valve. In these cases, it is best to call in an expert trained in finding and resolving furnace problems.





In fact, this can apply to some of the other situations we cover here. If you are ever in doubt, call in the experts.





Your furnace is making an odd noise





You should know what your furnace usually sounds like. If you notice anything different, see if you can identify the noise. For example, if you hear a knocking sound, it usually points to air in the lines. Call in an engineer who can bleed the furnace.





If the noise you hear is high pitched, it points to an issue with a belt. If it has slipped, you only need to adjust it to solve the problem (after shutting down the furnace for safety, of course). However, in some cases, you may have to replace an old, worn-out one.





Another common sound is a whistling noise, caused by air blowing through a partially blocked filter. Most filters last around three months at most before starting to block up, so bear this in mind if you hear this noise and think about when you last replaced it.





There are many other things you could hear, from regular noises to intermittent ones. If in doubt, an engineer can help figure out the problem and fix it for you.





Your thermostat has stopped working





The thermostat uses a battery to give you the display, so if you see a battery indicator there, you’ve found the problem. If the battery indicator isn’t present, you are most likely to have one of two issues:





the thermostat needs replacing

there is a problem with your power supply





The furnace is using too much fuel





Once you’ve gotten used to having a furnace, you’ll know how much fuel you tend to go through during the year. If you notice you’re using more than usual, this can point to several issues, usually related to poor or no maintenance.





For example, a blower motor may not have been properly lubricated. Or perhaps the furnace has become dirty, thereby burning through more oil than usual.





In some cases, a simple check and adjustment could be all you need to do. If not, or if you’re unsure, call out the professionals to get your furnace up and running again.





