There are a number of reasons why you might be in search of a new home heating oil tank. It could be that you’ve recently extended your property, maybe you’ve just moved into an antiquated building with equally antiquated features, or perhaps it’s just time for an upgrade. 

 

It’s important to know your specific requirements, as this will help you find the perfect fit, and prevent you from having to start the whole process again. There are a few aspects you’ll need to consider, which we will guide you through in this article.

 

Which type?

It’s worth considering a tank upgrade if your current model is on the older side, as a heating oil leak cleanup is an expensive accident, with some processes costing $10,000 and up. Before choosing, it helps to understand the two main types of tank available to you: 

 

The first is a Granby. You may have already heard of a Granby steel tank, as these are the most widely available. If you’re looking for flexibility in size, these are a great option, with the most common capacities being 275 and 330 gallons; however, they can scale up to 1,000.

 

Granby steel tanks have four openings on their top, with a single one at the base for the all-important oil feed lines. This may sound like a technical detail that’s reserved for installation, but it matters to you if you want simplicity when it comes to checking its levels regularly. 

 

The second most common type of tank is the Roth Double Wall oil tank. As you may have already guessed, this tank is composed of an internal tank and an external wall. The internal plastic tank has a surprising extra benefit, which is that it is resistant to corrosion. If for some unprecedented reason the internal tank did leak, you have the reassurance that the external metal casing will contain it.

 

Size and fit

One of the most significant factors to determine is the capacity required for your property – and indeed practical size limitations. If your dwelling is on the smaller side, then this will be of the utmost importance for you. If you have a more compact property, then you will of course need a smaller tank – even if this requires you to make more refills. 

 

Remember, too, that the space you have to use outside will also be impacted by building regulations – as you will need a distance between the tank and your property. If you are blessed with a much larger property, this allows you to not only browse much larger tanks, but also consider your consumption as well. 

 

This means you can base your tank size on how much you actually use – not just the practicalities of whether it will physically fit.

 

Inside or outside?

If you have just moved into property that requires heating oil and has minimal outdoor space – don’t panic. Heating oil tanks can be stored both indoors and out, and this should be a factor in your selection process.

 

One major benefit of placing your tank inside is that it will be protected from theft and outdoor damage. For many people, the notion of a fire hazard causes some alarm. However, it is worth remembering in this instance that all domestic oil storage tanks have to legally comply with fire separation distances.

 

If you are going to opt for outside, then you need to consider how vulnerable the tank will be to accidental damage. If you’re considering placing it somewhere where it could be hit (near a parking lot, for example) then you need to leave room for a protective barrier – which will of course affect the size you choose. 

 

If you live near a water source, any accidental damage could cause contamination and environmental problems.

 

Purchasing a new home-heating oil tank will certainly take a slice out of your budget, and so you may want to save some money on your heating oil. By searching your ZIP code on Boiler Juice, you can find the best heating oil price in your area. This means that you won’t have to trawl through endless websites to find the best deal. 

 

You’ve already done the hard work of finding a new heating oil tank, so allow us to instantly find you the best price. If you have any questions, just contact our five-star customer service team.

 

