A Guide to Propane Furnaces

If you’ve just moved into a home with a propane furnace and are worrying about the maintenance, then don’t rush into a panic. Not all properties are run by a conventionally-supplied central heating system, and so you’re never far away from expertise.

Propane tanks sit outside the house. You therefore have to consider space if you’re planning to invest in one. They resemble many other external storage heaters; the only difference is how the fuel is stored and their efficiency.

What’s the difference?

For a sense of how propane behaves, it helps to first understand what it is. When both natural gas and crude oil are refined, many different products are produced. Propane is one of them.

However, it cannot be put into the distribution lines, as it condenses and corrodes them. But it can be used as a bonus energy material to power furnaces and appliances.

At room temperature, propane is a gas, which is its rawest form. However, this is obviously not beneficial for anyone. Instead, it’s cooled and pressurized (you might recognize these cylindrical canisters, labelled LPG for ‘liquified propane gas’) into a liquid. Once it’s transferred into your furnace, it becomes a combustible gas once more.

The most common types of domestic heating methods are oil, electricity and natural gas, and it’s likely that you will have lived in a property with at least one of these. Propane works the same as each of these to power homes, and is more common than you might suspect.

While natural gas is only available to those who are on the supply grid, propane can be purchased separately. You’ll have likely seen small-scale versions of a propane tank powering outdoor grills in the summer. When attached to a home, it can be used to power everything that we would associate with natural gas, electricity and oil – heating, appliances and even outdoor features, such as patio heaters and heated swimming pools.

The process

A propane forced-air furnace for your home works by using a heating cycle. The combustible gas will be ignited in the burner to heat an exchanger. This metal heat exchanger is pretty self-explanatory, in the sense that it transfers the generated warmth to the air source.

Then comes the ‘forced air’ part of the process. There is a blower inside the furnace that pushes the heated hair into the ducts. It then flows around your home. Finally, the colder (and therefore denser) air is drawn back into the furnace, which starts the process all over again.

Considerations

While propane burns cleanly, which may be satisfying for some homeowners, it can have a disappointing heat production rate. If you’ve been using heating oil, for example, you’ll find that you have to top up more frequently. However, it does cost less than oil and other heating options. The tank is therefore also larger than an oil one, which can be a benefit.

If you have recently moved into a property with a propane furnace, you’ll need to check whether you, or the energy company, own that tank. If you own it, you'll potentially have to shell out for maintenance costs to keep it functioning at its best but will have the flexibility of choosing your energy supplier. If the energy company owns it, you will need to factor rent into your utility bills.

Because of the pressurized container, it’ll also require specialist installation. This is not something you can fix or install yourself into your home, and it’s strongly advised that you don’t. This is because accidental ruptures can result in an explosion.

Obtaining propane

As with other heating sources that require a storage tank, you can have propane delivered to your home. Some companies even run a system where they’ll automatically schedule a delivery when you’re down to your remaining third of a tank. Expert delivery and filling is always recommended, as handling propane can result in a frostbite-like condition; cooling the liquid requires incredibly low temperatures.

Fuel deliveries are useful to all Americans who rely on a storage tank to fuel their home. If you use heating oil, for example, BoilerJuice will find suppliers in your area, as well as revealing the most competitive quote. You can even schedule yourself for automatic delivery.

All you need to do is scroll down to your state and region, or enter your ZIP code to discover who can deliver the best heating oil deal. There are many of these comparison sites for heating fuel, and they are invaluable to homeowners who are looking to save money.

In summary, if you’re new to owning a propane furnace, it’ll sit outside your property like any other storage tank, and simply requires an expert refill service. Your gauge will be found at the top of your tank, which is how you can tell whether it’s time to contact your supplier. Installing a propane tank can be quite costly, however, so make sure that this is the right option for you before settling on your decision.